Stock Island man who fled after drug ...

Stock Island man who fled after drug arrest captured in Homestead

11 hrs ago

A Lower Keys man wanted on drug charges was captured Monday on the mainland after four weeks on the lam. William Stokes, 40, of Big Coppitt Key, was arrested in Miami by Homestead police on a warrant out of Monroe county accusing him of possession of marijuana, heroin and paraphernalia.

