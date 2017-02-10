South Florida trade numbers fall for fourth straight year
For the fourth year in a row the value of the Miami Customs District's trade with the world dropped, falling 2.2 percent from $106.85 billion in 2015 to last year's $104.5 billion. Trade through Miami International Airport was up last year but PortMiami and Port Everglades showed dips in total trade, according to an analysis of the newly released U.S. Census Bureau numbers by WorldCity, a Coral Gables media and data research company.
