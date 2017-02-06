Solving a 34-year-old slaying?
In 2004, Hallandale Beach detective Ron Buekers visited a man named George Williams in Tennessee and videotaped the discussion. Williams told him that he was in the home in 1983 when boat builder Eugene Hicks was killed, heard the gunshots and found Ken Bicking, now jailed in Jacksonville, standing over the body.
