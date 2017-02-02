Senate Recap: University continues di...

Senator Carmen Campbell of Student Government was inspired by universities across the nation declaring themselves as "sanctuary campuses" and hoped that the University of Miami could follow suit. The senator for United Black Students suggested during this week's Senate meeting that a petition be used to gauge the student community's opinion on establishing the university as a sanctuary campus that would protect non-citizen and non-resident students from deportation.

