Senate Recap: University continues discussion on sanctuary campus, Wynwood shuttles replace Ibis ...
Senator Carmen Campbell of Student Government was inspired by universities across the nation declaring themselves as "sanctuary campuses" and hoped that the University of Miami could follow suit. The senator for United Black Students suggested during this week's Senate meeting that a petition be used to gauge the student community's opinion on establishing the university as a sanctuary campus that would protect non-citizen and non-resident students from deportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami Hurricane.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|4 hr
|Your bud Bill
|5
|Women Protesters
|5 hr
|Your bud Bill
|1
|Accused Fake Doc Bonds Out In Bizarre Butt Enha... (Nov '11)
|6 hr
|beatlesinafog
|7
|Dream realized for Liberty City families whoa v...
|16 hr
|Trump the Rump
|4
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|Thu
|Conchita Concina ...
|33
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|Thu
|Conchita Concina ...
|3
|ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD - The LEGEND BEGINS !
|Feb 1
|CUBAN SINGS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC