Rundown Cocoplum Circle bridge, a key...

Rundown Cocoplum Circle bridge, a key road link, to be replaced

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

General view of the bridge at Cocoplum Circle that connects to LeJeune Road across the Granada/Coral Gables waterway on Thursday, February 2, 2017. The little bridge over the Coral Gables Waterway at Cocoplum Circle, a critical roadway link for thousands of suburban and Miami residents and commuters, is shot and needs to be replaced, Miami-Dade County engineers say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! 27 min Your bud Bill 5
Women Protesters 34 min Your bud Bill 1
News Accused Fake Doc Bonds Out In Bizarre Butt Enha... (Nov '11) 1 hr beatlesinafog 7
News Dream realized for Liberty City families whoa v... 11 hr Trump the Rump 4
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? Thu Conchita Concina ... 33
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard Thu Conchita Concina ... 3
ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD - The LEGEND BEGINS ! Wed CUBAN SINGS 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,208 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC