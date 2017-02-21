Road to Victory fundraiser on March 11 for Northeast Miami-Dade autism center
Rhonda Hill is busy planning the 17th annual Road to Victory gala to benefit students with autism and developmental disabilities. This is her seventh year as chair to help the Victory Center, a school that has helped her son so much.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|6 hr
|trump bad for pre...
|2
|Mother gang-raped while her 4-year-old son was ...
|14 hr
|WHITE DOPERs
|2
|No sanctuary for illegal immigrants in Miami
|14 hr
|TRUMP a FRUIT
|24
|CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI !
|14 hr
|TRUMP a FRUIT
|1
|Check the latest edm events in Miami
|14 hr
|305edm
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Joelsdabest
|20
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|Wed
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC