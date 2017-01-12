Red Bull Sound Select: 3 Days in Miami
Discover new musicians and dance along to old favorites at Red Bull's exclusive Sound Select event at The Hangar in Downtown Miami. Move and groove to headliner Angel Olsen and Toronto-based electro-folk artists Bernice and Charlotte Day Wilson, a soulful singer/songwriter.
