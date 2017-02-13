Police Departments Address Chases that Violate Policy
Four friends were driving home from a basketball game when a man fleeing from an Opa-Locka police officer drove on I-95 in the wrong direction, crashing head-on into an oncoming vehicle. The four friends died.
