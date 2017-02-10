Palm Beach moving ahead on helipad co...

Palm Beach moving ahead on helipad construction

As President Donald Trump's motorcade drove from the airport to the Winter White House Friday evening, the town of Palm Beach tested out their new guidelines to handle traffic from the road closures and blockades. The town hopes people will try to keep the streets clear during these visits but another plan to help out drivers is just months away from completion.

