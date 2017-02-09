Otto Von Schirach and Gio Profera Pre...

Otto Von Schirach and Gio Profera Present Valentine's Day Milk Wrestling

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

Some things in this world that are awesome on their own, but transform into a boat-load of nope if paired with something equally as enjoyable. Thanks to local musicians Otto Von Schirach and Gio Profera, it's a thing we are about to be confronted by another such pairing: milk and wrestling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cocaine built Miami 2 hr Simon77 2
Review: Ultimate Streams -Your Free T.V. Headqu... 4 hr Aprilr 1
TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX ! 11 hr TRUMP NOT TRENDING 5
MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP ! 11 hr Donald Trumps Cha... 6
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard 11 hr Trumped Possum 9
TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP 11 hr Grandpa Smurf 4
ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD on the BEACH ! 11 hr Donald Trump 9
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,087 • Total comments across all topics: 278,712,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC