No, There Are Not "ICE Deportation Checkpoints" in Miami Today
Miami's immigrant community is understandably paranoid about what the next four years of President Donald Trump's administration will look like. Trump has pledged to rid the nation of undocumented immigrants, and spent the last 18 months or so injecting fear and bile into the American consciousness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dream realized for Liberty City families whoa v...
|10 hr
|Cfnm
|3
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|13 hr
|Conchita Concina ...
|33
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|13 hr
|Conchita Concina ...
|3
|Accused Fake Doc Bonds Out In Bizarre Butt Enha... (Nov '11)
|Wed
|Sunny Phart
|5
|ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD - The LEGEND BEGINS !
|Wed
|CUBAN SINGS
|1
|ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD on the BEACH !
|Wed
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|2
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to play "Horny Snuggle...
|Jan 30
|Conchita Cochina ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC