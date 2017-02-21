No-Show Marco Rubio Replaced With Empty Suit at Citizens' Town Hall
Marco Rubio did not show up to a citizen-initiated "town hall" meeting held in South Miami-Dade County last night. But he was replaced by something that many of his constituents believe may more useful: An empty suit that said and did nothing all night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
