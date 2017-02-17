No sanctuary for immigrants living il...

No sanctuary for immigrants living illegally in Miami-Dade

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Sandigo Otero, wh... . Nora Sandigo Otero, right, and several of the children under her legal guardianship, arrive at the Miami-Dade County immigration hearing, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in downtown Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No sanctuary for illegal immigrants in Miami 3 hr Eyes Wide Open 6
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 9 hr Fort Lauderdale 18
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... 19 hr Ariel Furmanski 1
TRUMP RALLY Mistaken by BLM-Womens Right Marche... 22 hr TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION 1
Lamb scam Fri Zefflin 14
PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP WILL RISE to GREATNESS ! Fri El Duce O Trump 8
TRUMP Declares MIAMI Cubans Immigrants ! Fri Go Blue Forever 9
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,119 • Total comments across all topics: 278,994,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC