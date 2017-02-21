No Comment
Work is steadily moving forward to make driving on area highways less time-consuming and safer. "Two major things right now are the diverging diamond interchanges and the work on the shoulders of 836 to prepare them for express buses," said Yvette Holt, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami Today.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|7 hr
|Joelsdabest
|20
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|Wed
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|24
|No sanctuary for illegal immigrants in Miami
|Tue
|romo from coral g...
|23
|Mother gang-raped while her 4-year-old son was ...
|Tue
|Brad
|1
|Boycott Burger king!!!
|Tue
|BAD HOMBRE ME
|2
|the cosmic comedy show
|Tue
|scottaharrold
|1
|cozblah cosmic
|Feb 20
|cozblah cosmic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC