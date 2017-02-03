New wave of homebuyers from Russia increasingly part of Miamia s mainstream

Mention the words " Russians," "Miami," and "real estate" in the same sentence, and chances are you envision ultra-luxurious, multimillion-dollar beachfront properties owned by powerful oligarchs with money to burn. And while this cartoonish image may have been accurate in small doses five or six years ago, global events and market trends have dramatically changed the profile of the typical Russian homebuyer in Miami.

