New wave of homebuyers from Russia increasingly part of Miamia s mainstream
Mention the words " Russians," "Miami," and "real estate" in the same sentence, and chances are you envision ultra-luxurious, multimillion-dollar beachfront properties owned by powerful oligarchs with money to burn. And while this cartoonish image may have been accurate in small doses five or six years ago, global events and market trends have dramatically changed the profile of the typical Russian homebuyer in Miami.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dream realized for Liberty City families whoa v...
|1 hr
|Cfnm
|8
|ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD on the BEACH !
|3 hr
|Life saver
|4
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|4 hr
|Jason
|8
|ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD - The LEGEND BEGINS !
|6 hr
|Darn Old Schwartz...
|2
|Attorney Milton Ferrell Jr. dies of mesothelioma (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|Nha Trang Vietnam
|5
|Women Protesters
|6 hr
|The Brooklyn Dodger
|3
|Obama pooped on Cuban's face
|6 hr
|Old Millennium Tramp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC