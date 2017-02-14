New system to bring emergency alerts to Coral Gables residentsa pockets
If a traffic accident causes multiple lane closures on a busy street or a major shooting incident happens in Coral Gables, residents will soon have an option to get alerts sent directly to their smartphone. Commissioners approved a five-year contract with In-telligent, LLC at Tuesday's meeting that will bring a new digital alert system to the city for public safety alerts.
