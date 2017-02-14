New system to bring emergency alerts ...

New system to bring emergency alerts to Coral Gables residentsa pockets

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

If a traffic accident causes multiple lane closures on a busy street or a major shooting incident happens in Coral Gables, residents will soon have an option to get alerts sent directly to their smartphone. Commissioners approved a five-year contract with In-telligent, LLC at Tuesday's meeting that will bring a new digital alert system to the city for public safety alerts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 12 hr Joshua 1
burger king is not for families 13 hr Eddie 2
dont go to burger king 15 hr him 1
boycott burger king 15 hr him 1
boycott burger king 15 hr him 1
Boycott Burger king!!! 15 hr him 1
my valentine's gift to all of you....... 18 hr Nonlib in Brooklyn 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,774 • Total comments across all topics: 278,873,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC