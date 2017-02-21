Neighbor films crocodile snacking on golden retriever
Chris Carey was walking around the neighborhood, Gables by the Sea in Miami, Florida , when he noticed a crocodile chomping on a dead dog in the water. Carey said the golden retriever wasn't the first pet to be devoured by the local reptiles in recent weeks.
