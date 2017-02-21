There are on the The Miami Herald story from 5 hrs ago, titled Mother gang-raped while her 4-year-old son was in the apartment, police say. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:

A drug deal gone wrong led to a woman gang-raped in an apartment - while her 4-year-old son was in another room - and four people arrested, police said. Miami-Dade police arrested Kortney Denise Ellis, 27, Davares Lenard Rowe, 24, Amos B. Currie, 22, and Kadrian Devante Spencer, 21, and charged them with counts of sexual battery, kidnapping, strong-arm robbery and aggravated battery.

