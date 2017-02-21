Morgans Owner Opens Black Sheep in North Bay Village, Plans Little Haiti Spot

Barclay Graebner, who opened Wynwood's Morgans Restaurant in 2010 with Jamaican movie producer Richie Effs, is opening two restaurants after she fell quiet following the closure of Georgia's Union in the former Joe Allen space in 2012. Her pocket-sized cafe called Black Sheep opened in late January in the nondescript, North Bay Village strip mall that also houses the Happy Stork liquor store and a small grocery.

