Miami's Women Artists Get a Gallery o...

Miami's Women Artists Get a Gallery of Their Own at the Fountainhead

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

" The answer: not well. Just one museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami, was willing to admit that women made up just 16 percent of the creators in its collection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Accused Fake Doc Bonds Out In Bizarre Butt Enha... (Nov '11) 4 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 6
News Dream realized for Liberty City families whoa v... 15 hr Cfnm 3
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? 17 hr Conchita Concina ... 33
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard 17 hr Conchita Concina ... 3
ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD - The LEGEND BEGINS ! Wed CUBAN SINGS 1
ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD on the BEACH ! Wed ADAM THE MACHO LI... 2
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to play "Horny Snuggle... Jan 30 Conchita Cochina ... 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC