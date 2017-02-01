Miami Jewish Health draws millions in...

Miami Jewish Health draws millions in donations, plans major campus expansion

Filled with "must read" stories, industry news and reporter insights, exclusive interviews with local business leaders, and expanded Top 25 Lists . The nonprofit senior health care provider in the Little Haiti neighborhood plans a 99-unit Memory Village for $51 million, an "EmpathiCare" program for $5 million and a $200 million campus expansion with several new buildings.

