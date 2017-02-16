Miami International Boat Show takes over Marine Stadium this weekend
Key Biscayne residents are gearing up for the Miami International Boat Show this weekend, and whether that's cause for excitement or concern, staying informed is crucial. That's the message from Police Chief Charles Press and Mayor Mayra Pena Lindsay, who said residents should expect additional traffic and delays as the Boat Show comes to Marine Stadium on Virginia Key today through Monday.
