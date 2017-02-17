Miami-Dade Commission Votes 9-3 To Ma...

Miami-Dade Commission Votes 9-3 To Makes Mayor's Anti-Sanctuary City Order Official

Read more: Miami New Times

Hundreds filled County Hall today to demanded that commissioners rescind County Mayor Carlos Gimenez's January 26 order that Miami comply with President Trump's crackdown on immigrant-protecting "sanctuary" communities. Some residents even cried in front of the commission while recounting their own stories of immigration to the Magic City.

