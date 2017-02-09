Miami Artist Takes a Stand for Immigrants With For All Boat People
In the days following President Donald Trump's executive order prohibiting Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. and banning citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries in any visa category, heated protests broke out at airports in many states where travelers were detained. It has been an exhausting and devastating couple of weeks since the inception of the Trump administration for many citizens, and immigrants in particular.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MIAMI OUTBREAK of EARLY-ONSET REPUBLICANISM !
|7 hr
|Kevin is Leery - ...
|2
|Review: Ultimate Streams -Your Free T.V. Headqu...
|7 hr
|Donald J Trump
|2
|Cocaine built Miami
|21 hr
|TRUMP KNOWS DOPEs
|3
|TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX !
|Thu
|TRUMP NOT TRENDING
|5
|MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP !
|Thu
|Donald Trumps Cha...
|6
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|Thu
|Trumped Possum
|9
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|Thu
|Grandpa Smurf
|4
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC