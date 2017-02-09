Miami Artist Takes a Stand for Immigr...

Miami Artist Takes a Stand for Immigrants With For All Boat People

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

In the days following President Donald Trump's executive order prohibiting Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. and banning citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries in any visa category, heated protests broke out at airports in many states where travelers were detained. It has been an exhausting and devastating couple of weeks since the inception of the Trump administration for many citizens, and immigrants in particular.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MIAMI OUTBREAK of EARLY-ONSET REPUBLICANISM ! 7 hr Kevin is Leery - ... 2
Review: Ultimate Streams -Your Free T.V. Headqu... 7 hr Donald J Trump 2
Cocaine built Miami 21 hr TRUMP KNOWS DOPEs 3
TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX ! Thu TRUMP NOT TRENDING 5
MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP ! Thu Donald Trumps Cha... 6
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard Thu Trumped Possum 9
TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP Thu Grandpa Smurf 4
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC