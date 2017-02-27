MasterMinds 2017: Rod Deal Wants You ...

MasterMinds 2017: Rod Deal Wants You to Carry a Polaroid Camera

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

The finalists in New Times ' eighth-annual MasterMind Awards are a diverse bunch, representing the best locally created culture in South Florida. A group of editors and critics chose these nine talents from a pool of more than 80 applicants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10) 3 hr BigBill 53
the cosmic comedy show original 5 hr scottaharrold 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... 6 hr CBC Gey Agenda Lu... 9
Meet Adam the Macho Lifeguard at The Round Tabl... 6 hr Clam Chowder a Risk 4
News Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s... 12 hr xxx 6
yin katz Feb 26 yin katz 3
DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY ! Feb 25 WHITE SUPREMACIST... 3
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC