MasterMinds 2017: Franky Cruz Speaks in the Language of Art
The finalists in New Times ' eighth-annual MasterMind Awards are a diverse bunch, representing the best locally created culture in South Florida. A group of editors and critics chose these nine talents from a pool of more than 80 applicants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|BigBill
|53
|the cosmic comedy show original
|7 hr
|scottaharrold
|1
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|7 hr
|CBC Gey Agenda Lu...
|9
|Meet Adam the Macho Lifeguard at The Round Tabl...
|7 hr
|Clam Chowder a Risk
|4
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|14 hr
|xxx
|6
|yin katz
|Feb 26
|yin katz
|3
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|Feb 25
|WHITE SUPREMACIST...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC