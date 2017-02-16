Massive python caught by Davie police
Davie Police officers were dispatched to a residence off of Nova Dr and University Dr. A resident spotted this large snake under his vehicle that moved into the engine compartment just prior to officers arriving. It took three officers to remove the 11 foot Reticulated Python.
