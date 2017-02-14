Mana s body found floating in Blue Lagoon

A man's body was found floating in a lagoon not far from Miami International Airport Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Just after noon, Miami police received a 911 call reporting that there may be a body floating in Blue Lagoon, near 1101 NW 57th Ave. Officer Christopher Bess said it was not known how long the man had been in the water or how he got there.

