Man receives speech-assistance device...

Man receives speech-assistance device to help him communicate

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

Peter Randy Baker, who was diagnosed at birth 29 years ago with cerebral palsy, received a speech-assistance device to help him communicate with his mother from a Miami Herald reader. Through the Miami Herald's Wishbook program, a family from Miami was granted a penguin experience at Miami Seaquarium on Dec. 13, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dream realized for Liberty City families whoa v... 11 hr Bradenton Leonard 6
Cocaine built Miami 12 hr Castillo 1
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard 13 hr Maxwell Totts 4
News Attorney Milton Ferrell Jr. dies of mesothelioma (Nov '08) 16 hr nhat 4
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Fri Bomb Winnipeg Now 6
Women Protesters Fri Your bud Bill 1
News Accused Fake Doc Bonds Out In Bizarre Butt Enha... (Nov '11) Fri beatlesinafog 7
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,385 • Total comments across all topics: 278,565,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC