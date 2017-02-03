Man receives speech-assistance device to help him communicate
Peter Randy Baker, who was diagnosed at birth 29 years ago with cerebral palsy, received a speech-assistance device to help him communicate with his mother from a Miami Herald reader. Through the Miami Herald's Wishbook program, a family from Miami was granted a penguin experience at Miami Seaquarium on Dec. 13, 2016.
