Life after a heart attack: Shea s golfing. Hea s running. How they did it.

Carol Wilson, 81, who had been unable to play golf or walk any distance after a heart attack, leaps with joy while putting at the Miami Shores Country Club on Feb. 9. Her recovery began after she took part in the stem cell studies Dr. Joshua Hare was leading with heart patients at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine. Howard Bennett prepares to run at the Coral Gables Golf Course on Feb. 9. He took up running after he had a heart attack and now runs three times a week.

