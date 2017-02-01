LGBTQ elders group to honor South Flo...

LGBTQ elders group to honor South Florida couple for their longtime activism

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A longtime South Florida couple, well-known for their philanthropy and activism in both the mainstream and LGBTQ communities, will be honored Feb. 11 at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. Shed Boren and Jose Valdes-Fauli will receive the SAGE Miami Pioneer Award "for their continued commitment to serve those affected by HIV and AIDS and for giving voice to the fight for LGBT equality," according to SAGE, a national organization that provides "services and advocacy for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender elders."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dream realized for Liberty City families whoa v... 5 hr Trump the Rump 4
News Accused Fake Doc Bonds Out In Bizarre Butt Enha... (Nov '11) 11 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 6
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? Thu Conchita Concina ... 33
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard Thu Conchita Concina ... 3
ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD - The LEGEND BEGINS ! Wed CUBAN SINGS 1
ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD on the BEACH ! Wed ADAM THE MACHO LI... 2
Adam the Macho Lifeguard to play "Horny Snuggle... Jan 30 Conchita Cochina ... 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Fort Hood
  5. Gunman
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,750 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC