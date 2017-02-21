King Britt Kicks Off Vamos a la Playa Party Series at Gramps Sunday
You can't overstate the enduring influence of Laura of Miami, AKA Laura Sutnick, on the local alternative dance music scene. From her tenure as a WVUM radio DJ to her event promotions company Nightdrive and Klangbox.FM internet radio station, she has championed lesser-heard sounds for more than a decade.
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I left everything behind and moved to Miami to ...
|4 hr
|characelik
|1
|CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI !
|10 hr
|Pablo
|3
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|Thu
|trump bad for pre...
|2
|Mother gang-raped while her 4-year-old son was ...
|Thu
|WHITE DOPERs
|2
|No sanctuary for illegal immigrants in Miami
|Thu
|TRUMP a FRUIT
|24
|Check the latest edm events in Miami
|Thu
|305edm
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Joelsdabest
|20
