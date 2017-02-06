Justice appoints people who will prot...

Justice appoints people who will protect court independence to constitution panel

Read more: The Miami Herald

As rhetorical attacks mount against the judiciary in Florida and in Washington, the chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court on Monday named three people who value "judicial independence" to serve on the powerful panel to revise the Florida Constitution. Florida Chief Justice Jorge Labarga appointed Miami lawyer Roberto Martinez, Jacksonville defense attorney Henry Coxe III and former Democratic leader of the Florida Senate Arthenia Joyner to serve as his appointees to the Constitution Revision Commission, the 37-member panel assembled every 20 years to review the constitution and put proposals directly before voters in 2018.

