Join Reason for a Happy Hour with David Nott in Miami Friday

Please join Reason and our friends at America's Future Foundation and the Miami Rothbardian Circle to celebrate Free Minds and Free Markets at Reason's Happy Hour on February 15th at the Holiday Inn in Coral Gables! Reason Foundation President David Nott will speak about marijuana legalization, civil liberties, and what to expect from Reason journalists and Reason Foundation policy experts in 2017. Who: All friends of Reason are welcome! What: Reason's Free Minds and Free Markets Free Happy Hour with President David Nott When: February 15th.

