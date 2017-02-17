There are on the Stars and Stripes story from 10 hrs ago, titled Immigrant haven of Miami-Dade votes against sanctuary status. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:

County commissioners in immigrant-rich Miami-Dade voted Friday to uphold their Cuban-born mayor's order to cooperate with federal immigration officials, drawing shouts of "shame on you" from those hoping to make their community a sanctuary city. Though it's the only U.S. county where more than half the population is foreign-born, Miami-Dade has bucked a trend among some cities that have sought to defy federal immigration crackdowns out of sympathy with their large migrant populations.

