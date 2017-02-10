Homeless Trust chairman pressures Mia...

Homeless Trust chairman pressures Miami Beach to embrace restaurant tax

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Victor Castillo, 55, is one of the homeless persons who eats at the dining hall at Camillus House. The Allapattah shelter is scaling back and will eventually close its day services program, which provides showers and hot meals to hundreds of homeless men and women in Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP Declares MIAMI Cubans Immigrants ! 3 hr DONT TREAD ON ME 4
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! 3 hr TRUMP NOT TRENDING 10
DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY ! 3 hr 666th Amendment 2
MIAMI OUTBREAK of EARLY-ONSET REPUBLICANISM ! 21 hr Kevin is Leery - ... 2
Review: Ultimate Streams -Your Free T.V. Headqu... 21 hr Donald J Trump 2
Cocaine built Miami Thu TRUMP KNOWS DOPEs 3
TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX ! Thu TRUMP NOT TRENDING 5
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,676 • Total comments across all topics: 278,756,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC