High-End Cuban Eatery Son Cubano Debuts in Coral Gables

It's not every day that a New York city Cuban eatery makes its way to Miami, but such is the case with newcomer, Son Cubano , which originally got its start in the Northeast and has officially opened its doors in Miami at 2530 Ponce de Leon Blvd. yesterday. Leading the kitchen is Stephen Starr Restaurants vet Benjamin Tellez , who has done stints and Makoto and Le Zoo before heading the kitchen at Son Cubano.

