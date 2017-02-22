Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, study says
Hialeah was dubbed one of the least culturally diverse cities in the United States, the study says, trailing behind Jamestown,North Dakota and Rutland, Vermont. Out of the 501 cities sampled for the study, Hialeah came in at number 498, making it the fourth-least culturally diverse city in the country, according to the study.
