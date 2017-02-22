Hialeah one of nation's least diverse...

Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, study says

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Hialeah was dubbed one of the least culturally diverse cities in the United States, the study says, trailing behind Jamestown,North Dakota and Rutland, Vermont. Out of the 501 cities sampled for the study, Hialeah came in at number 498, making it the fourth-least culturally diverse city in the country, according to the study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard 12 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 24
News No sanctuary for illegal immigrants in Miami 22 hr romo from coral g... 23
News Mother gang-raped while her 4-year-old son was ... Tue Brad 1
Boycott Burger king!!! Tue BAD HOMBRE ME 2
the cosmic comedy show Tue scottaharrold 1
cozblah cosmic Feb 20 cozblah cosmic 1
Microblading Training Miami Feb 20 beautyjen 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,070,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC