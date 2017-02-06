He took a shot at a president-elect, and could have changed history
An original front page of The Miami Herald on the day after the assassination attempt by Giuseppe Zangara on FDR at Miami's Bayfront Park in February 1933. From the Miami Herald archives: In 1933, 84 years ago this month, an unemployed bricklayer tried to assassinate President-elect Franklin Delano Roosevelt in Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.
