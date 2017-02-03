He snatched jewelry from an old woman...

He snatched jewelry from an old woman getting her mail. Police want to know who he is

An elderly woman walking back from her mailbox was pushed and robbed Wednesday night, and police are looking for the man who did it. Security cameras caught the woman walking in front of her home on Southwest 62nd Court and a man watching her, then jogging toward her.

