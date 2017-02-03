Goran Dragic says Heat 'can get better'
Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier was escorted by NFL player Pierre Garcon as she was greeted by adoring fans in Little Haiti. Miami Heat forward James Johnson was ejected after he confronted Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince after he body slammed the Heat's Hassan Whiteside in the fourth quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|3 hr
|Dirk off
|6
|Dream realized for Liberty City families whoa v...
|4 hr
|PULTE
|7
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|8 hr
|IfUGotUmSmokEm
|8
|A Retirement Celebration (Dec '14)
|8 hr
|Conchita Coscina ...
|22
|Women Protesters
|11 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Cocaine built Miami
|Sat
|Castillo
|1
|Attorney Milton Ferrell Jr. dies of mesothelioma (Nov '08)
|Sat
|nhat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC