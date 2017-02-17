Gauging gun violence in Miami-Dade complicated by jumble of records
Just how many people were shot in Miami-Dade last year? It's hard to tell, at least for now. Gauging the scope of gun violence in Miami-Dade - particularly involving young people - is difficult because a jumble of statistics kept by dozens of different police and state agencies can sometimes take months to be compiled or released to the public.
