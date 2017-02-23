Florida Grand Opera Spotlights Members of its Young Artist Program in ...
The Josephine S. Leiser Opera Center and Steinway Piano Gallery Miami present the season's third pair of performances in the free concert series, "SongFest Recital Series." The program will be heard at Steinway Piano Gallery Miami in Coral Gables on Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 pm and at the Leiser Center in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, March 5 at 6:00 pm.
