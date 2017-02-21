Flagler Street construction in downtown Miami delayed
The Hollywood Police Department is looking for a pair of crooks who ambushed a man outside of a bank in the city on Feb. 5, 2017. The victim tried to fight off the robbers but fled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|15 hr
|trump bad for pre...
|2
|Mother gang-raped while her 4-year-old son was ...
|23 hr
|WHITE DOPERs
|2
|No sanctuary for illegal immigrants in Miami
|23 hr
|TRUMP a FRUIT
|24
|CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI !
|23 hr
|TRUMP a FRUIT
|1
|Check the latest edm events in Miami
|23 hr
|305edm
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Joelsdabest
|20
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|Wed
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC