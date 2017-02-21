Family-friendly things to do: Renaissance and Orange Blossom festivals

Family-friendly event, now in its sixth year, brings dozens of dynamic and diverse bands, including Donna the Buffalo, The Blind Spots, Electric Piquete, Locos por Juana, Telekinetic Walrus, Cleaveland Jones, Elastic Bond and Big Mean Sound Machine . Attendees can also enjoy on-site beachfront camping, dance and music workshops, yoga and the healing arts, a craft fair, beer garden and plenty of fun activities for kids.

