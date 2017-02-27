Express lane construction, repaving to impact I-95, Turnpike, other highways

Ongoing roadwork will delay commuters in Miami-Dade County this week on State Roads 826, 836, and 874, as well as on Interstate 95, the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike, and some surface roads in Miami and other cities. On I-95, the northbound exit 2A to Biscayne Boulevard downtown will be closed nightly through Thursday between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. for bridge work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.