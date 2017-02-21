Enterprise Florida is jetting off to ...

Enterprise Florida is jetting off to South Africa

22 hrs ago Read more: Miami Today

Economic development agency Enterprise Florida is jetting off to South Africa this Friday, taking two dozen Florida company executives south and facilitating one-on-one meetings with potential foreign partners, all in the hopes of helping the businesses expand into the foreign economy. "The delegation of 24 executives participating in the trade mission represent 18 Florida institutions," said Manny Mencia, Coral Gables-based senior vice president of international trade and development for Enterprise Florida.

