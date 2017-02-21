Developer Breaks Ground on Miami Airp...

Developer Breaks Ground on Miami Airport Center Self Storage in Miami, FL

A self-storage development partnership has broken ground on a new facility at N.W. 25th Street and Palmetto Expressway in Miami. The 280,000-square-foot project is being built by Benjamin Macfarland, CEO of self-storage operator Elite Stor Capital Partners LLC, and an affiliate of real estate private-equity firm Florida Value Partners LLC , together doing business as Miami Airport Center Self Storage LLC. The first phase, scheduled to open in August, will offer 113,000 square feet in 940 climate-controlled units.

