December 2016: Village continues exploring options for improving 911 service

Local emergency response leaders are meeting with Miami-Dade County and City of Miami officials to express concerns about 911 service on the Key, and the administration continues to eye a feasibility study on whether the community could provide some level of local 911 service. Village Manager John Gilbert updated the Village Council on the issue, which came up during the 2017 budget process, at a December 6 meeting.

