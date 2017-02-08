Crave sushi, cheesecake or Taco Bell?...

Crave sushi, cheesecake or Taco Bell? Here comes another restaurant delivery service

DoorDash, a national on-demand restaurant delivery service, announced on Wednesday it is now serving the Miami area, offering deliveries from more than 100 restaurants as diverse as the upscale Meat Market to, well, Taco Bell. The company's app-enabled service - which aims to deliver to your door within an hour - will be available initially in South Beach,South Miami, Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, Kendall, Kendall Lakes, Doral, Downtown, Midtown, Wynwood, Brickell, Buena Vista, Coconut Grove, Design District, Little Havana, Pinecrest, Cutler Bay and Palmetto Bay, the company said.

